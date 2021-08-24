WATCH: Shot-putter Tek Chand leads Indian contingent during 2020 Tokyo Paralympics Opening Ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : AP Athletes from India enter the stadium during the opening ceremony for the 2020 Paralympics at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Tuesday, Aug. 24

With focus shifting back to Tokyo with the 16th edition of the Paralympics kicking off at the Japan National Stadium, shot-putter Tek Chand, the flag-bearer for the nation, led the Indian contingent in the opening ceremony on Tuesday evening.

High-jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu was named India's official flag-bearer for the opening ceremony but was replaced on Tuesday after the Rio Paralympic gold medallist came in close contact with a COVID positive person during his flight to Tokyo. He has been quarantined along with five other athletes including discus thrower Vinod Kumar, who has also withdrawn from the ceremony.

Besides Mariyappan and Vinod, the other athletes who were to be part of the event were Tek Chand and power-lifters Jaideep and Sakina Khatun.

India will be represented by 54 para-athletes -- the biggest ever contingent in the history of the Games, representing in nine different disciplines.

India have so far bagged 12 medals in Paralympics history - four gold, four silver, and four bronze - since their debut at the 1968 Games with their best return happening in the 2016 Rio Paralympics where they clinched two gold medals, a silver, and a bronze.