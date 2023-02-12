WATCH | Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan take ride of Hyderabad E Prix as motorsport racing returns to India

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan take a ride of Hyderabad E Prix

WATCH | India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar and Shikhar Dhawan were among the few special guests to have witnessed the first-ever Formula E race in India. Motorsport car racing returned to India as Hyderabad hosted round 4 of the Formula E season. The Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix witnessed drivers from around the world racing behind the wheels of the electric cars as fans in large numbers went to cheer the racing action. Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar was taken on a ride by India's Formula E reserve driver Jehan Daruvala.

Sachin Tendulkar, who is fond of car racing, took a ride on the track in Pininfarina Battista car as Mahindra Racing's reserve driver Daruvala drove behind the wheels. After the ride, Tendulkar was also asked about his experience. He replied that his experience was incredible and he loved taking a ride in the car along the Greenko circuit.

Watch the Video Here:

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan also took a ride to the circuit as he experienced a hot lap in the Porsche Taycan safety car. The cricketer stated that he was thrilled to be part of the historic event and said that he has affinity for the fast cars. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal and Deepak Chahar were also caught by the cameras. The Formula E organisers posted a video of the Indian stars at the racing circuit. Yuzvendra Chahal was with a cricket ball in the pit lane.

Sachin has also posted pictures from the street circuit. "A sight to behold for a motorsport enthusiast like me. Had a wonderful time cheering for Mahindra Racing at the Hyderabad EPrix. Glad to see motorsport racing returning to India after a decade," Tendulkar wrote in a caption as he posted the pictures on social media.

Notably, the race was won by Jean Eric Vergne of DS Penske as he amassed 25 points. He stands on third place in the championship. The fifth round of Formula E will be held in Cape Town on February 25.

Latest Sports News