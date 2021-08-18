WATCH: PM Narendra Modi offers ice cream to PV Sindhu during interaction with India's Tokyo Olympic contingent

Follow us on Image Source : ANI GRAB PM Narendra Modi offers ice cream to PV Sindhu

There were two things that circulated on social media when Indian shuttler PV Sindhu bagged the bronze in badminton in the recently-concluded 2020 Tokyo Olympics. First, she became the second double Olympic medallist, adding to her silver medal she clinched in the 2016 Rio Games. The other, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise of having ice cream with her after she returns from Tokyo. And on Monday, Sindhu had her wish fulfilled.

Sindhu's love of ice cream came up during her video interaction with PM Modi on July 13 when she was asked about her preparation for the Games and whether she is allowed to have ice cream sometimes.

On Monday, PM Modi met India's entire 2020 Tokyo Olympic contingent at his residence for breakfast and during the interaction, he offered ice cream to Sindhu.

Sindhu even shared pictures of that moment on Twitter with the caption, "Glad to have got the opportunity to finally have an ice cream with our Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji."

PM Modi also gifted Sindhu a badminton racket as a token of appreciation for her elusive feat.

Thanking the Prime Minister, Sindhu later took to Twitter to write, "It was an absolute honour to have met with our Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi ji @PMOIndia @narendramodi . I’m so grateful for all the help he has given to all of us athletes and I’m so excited to have gifted him my racket as a small token of appreciation."