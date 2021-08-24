Tuesday, August 24, 2021
     
WATCH: PM Narendra Modi cheers for Indian contingent during 2020 Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony

India will be represented by 54 para-athletes -- the biggest ever contingent in the history of the Games.

New Delhi Published on: August 24, 2021 18:11 IST
2020 Tokyo Paralympics
Image Source : TWITTER/@NARENDRAMODI

PM Narendra Modi cheers India's Tokyo Paralympic squad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cheered for India's 2020 Tokyo Paralympic contingent during the opening ceremony at the Japan National Stadium on Tuesday. 

"Best of luck India! I am sure our #Paralympics contingent will give their best and inspire others," wrote PM Modi on Twitter.

Shot-putter Tek Chand led the Indian contingent in the opening ceremony on Tuesday. Earlier, Rio Paralympic gold medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu was named the official flag-bearer for the nation, but was replaced on Tuesday after the high jumper came in contact with a COVID positive person during his flight to Tokyo.

Mariyappan has been put into isolation along with five other athletes from India. 

India will be represented by 54 para-athletes -- the biggest ever contingent in the history of the Games.

India have so far bagged 12 medals in Paralympics history - four gold, four silver, and four bronze - since their debut at the 1968 Games with their best return happening in the 2016 Rio Paralympics where they clinched two gold medals, a silver, and a bronze.

