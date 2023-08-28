WATCH | Neeraj Chopra's monstrous 88.17m throw that made him the World Champion

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra completed his Javelin cabinet at the World Athletics Championships when the Indian star won the Gold medal at the prestigious tournament in Budapest, Hungary. The 25-year-old prevailed in the 12-man final as he launched his Javelin to a massive 88.17m. Chopra won the Silver medal at the competition last year but has now become the first from India to win a Gold at a prestigious tournament.

The 25-year-old Indian is usually known for giving his best in his early attempts. He started with a foul in the first one before launching the spear to a monstrous 88.17m in his second one. This gave Chopra the lead and no one was able to overtake him at any point. After the second throw, Chopra roared in delight, as he usually does when he knows his throw has gone to a handsome distance. Watch his winning throw here:

After a foul and an 88.17m throw in his first two attempts, Chopra registered attempts of 86.32m, 84.64m, 87.73m and 83.98m. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem came close to Chopra when he touched his season best 87.82m in his third attempt. But the current Commonwealth Games champion didn't find enough in his tank to go past the Indian. Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch stood a meter and a half away from Gold as he took Bronze with an 86.67 throw.

Kishore Jena and DP Manu also impress

Meanwhile, two other Indians Kishore Jena and DP Manu also produced impressive performances. Jena finished fifth with a throw of 84.77m, while Manu took the sixth spot with an attempt of 84.14m. Jena also shattered his personal best in his fifth attempt. Notably, this was the first time in World Athletics Championships that three Indians reached in the final in Men's Javelin throw.

