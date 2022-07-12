Watch: 94-year-old Bhagwani Devi Dagar celebrating her win at World Masters Athletics championships 2022

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bhagwani Devi won 1 gold and two bronze medals

94 years old Bhagwani Devi Dagar showed that age is no bar when it comes to determination, passion, and sports.

She performed brilliantly at the World Masters Athletics Championships 2022 held in Finland and won one gold and two bronze.

Bhagwani Devi won a gold medal in the 100 m sprint as she clocked 24.74 seconds. She also bagged one of the bronze medals in shotput.

“India’s 94-year-old #BhagwaniDevi Ji has yet again proved that age is no bar! She won a GOLD medal at the #WorldMastersAthleticsChampionships in Tampere in the 100m sprint event with a timing of 24.74 seconds. She also bagged a BRONZE in Shot put. Truly commendable effort!,” the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports tweeted.

In a video shared by ANI, Bhagwani Devi is seen dancing and celebrating her victory at the event.

In another video, the 94-year-old expressed her feelings on the commendable win.

The World Masters Athletics Championships which was held from 29th June to 10th July in Finland this year is an event organized for athletes aged 35 years and older.