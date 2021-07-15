Viswanathan Anand starts No-Castling event with win over Vladimir Kramnik

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Viswanathan Anand starts No-Castling event with win

Former world champion Viswanathan Anand defeated Russian Grandmaster Vladimir Kramnik in the first game of their four-game match for the Sparkassen Trophy here.

Playing with white pieces, Anand needed 66 moves to beat Kramnik late on Wednesday in a match played as part of the "No-Castling" Chess devised by the Russian GM.

Castling is not allowed in this format in an effort to make the game more interesting.

Castling is a special move to protect the king and activate the rook​. It's the only time in chess a player can move two pieces in one move.

The Indian maestro will take on Kramnik, also a former world champion, in the second game on Thursday night.

Anand had returned to over-the-board action in the Croatia Grand Chess Tour tournament in Zagreb last week.

He finished second overall (Rapid and Blitz combined) in that event.