Thursday, July 15, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Viswanathan Anand starts No-Castling event with win over Vladimir Kramnik

Viswanathan Anand starts No-Castling event with win over Vladimir Kramnik

Anand needed 66 moves to beat Kramnik late on Wednesday in a match played as part of the "No-Castling" Chess devised by the Russian GM .

PTI PTI
DORTMUND Updated on: July 15, 2021 12:54 IST
Viswanathan Anand starts No-Castling event with win
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Viswanathan Anand starts No-Castling event with win

Former world champion Viswanathan Anand defeated Russian Grandmaster Vladimir Kramnik in the first game of their four-game match for the Sparkassen Trophy here.

Playing with white pieces, Anand needed 66 moves to beat Kramnik late on Wednesday in a match played as part of the "No-Castling" Chess devised by the Russian GM.

Related Stories

Castling is not allowed in this format in an effort to make the game more interesting.

Castling is a special move to protect the king and activate the rook​. It's the only time in chess a player can move two pieces in one move.

The Indian maestro will take on Kramnik, also a former world champion, in the second game on Thursday night.

Anand had returned to over-the-board action in the Croatia Grand Chess Tour tournament in Zagreb last week.

He finished second overall (Rapid and Blitz combined) in that event. 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X