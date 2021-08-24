Tuesday, August 24, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Virat Kohli 'sends best wishes and support' to India's Tokyo Paralympic contingent

Virat Kohli 'sends best wishes and support' to India's Tokyo Paralympic contingent

India will be fielding its biggest ever contingent at the Paralympic Games as a total of 54 para-athletes from across nine sports disciplines will participate at the Games.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: August 24, 2021 14:49 IST
Virat Kohli sends best wishes to India's Paralympic squad
Image Source : GETTY

Virat Kohli sends best wishes to India's Paralympic squad

Team India skipper Virat Kohli has wished good luck to the national contingent for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, which is scheduled to be held from August 24 till September 5.

"Sending my best wishes and support to the Flag of India contingent at the Tokyo Paralympics. I am cheering for each one of you and I am sure you will make us proud," Kohli wrote on Twitter.

Related Stories

India will be fielding its biggest ever contingent at the Paralympic Games as a total of 54 para-athletes from across nine sports disciplines will participate at the Games.

The opening ceremony of the Games will take place later on Tuesday.

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News