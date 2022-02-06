Kohli and sports fraternity condole demise of Lata Mangeshkar

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age 92 on Sunday morning.

Following the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar at the age of 92 on Sunday Morning, the sports fraternity thronged to social media to console the demise of Nightingale of India.

The megastar had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Though having recovered from COVID, the singer was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

India's star cricketer Virat Kohli said he was deeply sad to hear of Mangeshkar's demise.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Lata ji. Her melodious songs touched millions of people around the world. Thank you for all the music and the memories. My deepest condolences to the family & the loved ones," Kohli tweeted.

Among other big names to pay tributes were former cricketers Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, India women's team captain Mithali Raj, legendary runner PT Usha, 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, wrestler Geeta Phogat.