Tuesday, August 20, 2024
     
  Vinesh Phogat likely to contest Haryana assembly polls, claim reports

Vinesh Phogat likely to contest Haryana assembly polls, claim reports

Indian Olympian Vinesh Phogat is reportedly set to contest the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls. Although Phogat recently denied joining active politics, a few parties apparently want to convince her. Phogat recently returned home amid huge fanfare following a sensational yet heartbreaking Olympics.

Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Updated on: August 20, 2024 21:25 IST
Vinesh Phogat is likely to contest Haryana assembly polls
Image Source : PTI Vinesh Phogat is likely to contest Haryana assembly polls

India's ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat is likely to contest the upcoming Haryana Assembly Elections. As per an IANS report, a source close to her family confirmed the development as a few political parties are trying to convince her even though the three-time Olympian recently had denied joining politics actively.

"Yes, why not? It's likely that in the Haryana assembly you see Vinesh Phogat vs Babita Phogat and Bajrang Punia vs Yogeshwar Dutt. Some politicial parties are trying to convince her," sources close to Phogat family were quoted as saying by IANS.

Vinesh, who recently returned home from a sensational yet heartbreaking Paris Olympics campaign where she was disqualified having not met her 50kg weight requirements on the second weigh-in on the day of her Gold medal bout, was welcomed like a champion. Vinesh, who was accompanied by her fellow wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, broke down as she couldn't hold back her emotions.

Vinesh arrived in the early hours on Saturday morning and there were loud cheers from fans and her friends and family when she exited the airport in Delhi. After winning three bouts in a row on August 6 and making it to the final, Vinesh missed out on the second weigh-in by just 100 grams. Vinesh was disqualified and was ranked last as per UWW rules. Vinesh appealed in the CAS for a shared silver medal since she had already reached the final but her appeal was dismissed a week later.

Recently, Vinesh penned an open letter on her disqualification and the journey of losing everything from her weight but those 100 grams to meet the weigh-in allowance on Wednesday, August 7 morning. Vinesh, who has 15 medals in senior championships, is still yet to win an Olympic medal despite three appearance and recently in her letter hinted that she might return to wrestling having announced retirement following the disqualification saga.

(With IANS inputs)

