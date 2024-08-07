Vinesh Phogat disqualified: Why was Indian wrestler barred from Olympics final? Here is what rules say

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vinesh Phogat will not compete in the final

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the final of the 50kg freestyle wrestling for being overweight on the day of the gold medal match. She will not get a medal as well and as per official rules in wrestling, she will be ranked last and eliminated from the competition. USA wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt will now take the gold medal and there will be no silver medal in this category.

Here are the rules:

For all competitions, the weigh-in is organized each morning of the concerned weight category. The weigh-in and the medical control lasts 30 minutes. The second morning of the concerned weight category only the wrestlers who participate in the repechages and finals have to come for the weigh-in. This weigh-in will last 15 minutes.

No wrestler may be accepted at the weigh-in if he has not undergone a medical examination the first morning. Wrestlers must appear at the medical examination and the weigh-in with their license and accreditation.

The only uniform allowed for the weigh-in is the singlet. After having been examined by qualified physicians who are obliged to eliminate any wrestler who presents any danger of contagious disease, the wrestler can be weighed in. No weight tolerance will be allowed for the singlet.

Contestants must be in perfect physical condition, with their fingernails cut very short.

Throughout the entire weigh-in period, wrestlers have the right, each in turn, to get on the scale as many times as they wish. The referees responsible for the weigh-in must check that all wrestlers are of the weight corresponding to the category in which they are entered for the competition, that they fulfil all the requirements of Article 5 and to inform any wrestler of the risk he runs if he presents himself on the mat in incorrect dress. Referees will refuse to weigh a wrestler who is not dressed correctly.

The referees responsible for the weigh-in will receive the results of the draw and will be allowed to control only the athletes who are on this list. If an athlete does not attend or fails the weigh-in (the 1st or the 2nd weigh-in), he/she will be eliminated from the competition and ranked last, without rank. If an athlete is injured during the first day, he doesn't have to attend the second weigh-in and will keep his results.

