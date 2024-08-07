'Vinesh Phogat's weight was constant for two days, increased overnight,' says WFI President Sanjay Singh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ ANI WFI President reacts on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification

After the heartbreaking disqualification of gold-medal-eyeing Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Paris Olympics final, President of the Wrestling Federation of India Sanjay Singh has expressed displeasure and called it unfortunate. He said, "It is extremely unfortunate for our country that even after wrestling so well and qualifying for the Finals, she was disqualified for being overweight by 100 grams." Furthermore, he said, "The Govt of India has provided her coach, nutritionist, and physio to Vinesh Phogat. All of them are with her in the games village..."

'Will decide how to protest against IOC': WFI president

Talking about the disqualification, he said "Her weight was constant for 2 days but it increased overnight, the reason for this can only be given by her nutritionist and her coach." He also mentioned that legal measures are being looked after. He said, "WFI is looking after the legal procedure. PT Usha has reached the games village, we will have a discussion and decide how to protest against IOC and UWW..."

Vinesh Phogat hospitalised

Meanwhile, Vinesh Phogat has been hospitalised due to dehydration in Paris after being disqualified from competing in the final of 50kg freestyle wrestling today at the Olympics. For the unversed, things have changed dramatically since Vinesh reached the final and this morning (August 7), she was disqualified from competing after being 100 grams overweight in her category. Vinesh, got past the Japanese world champion Yui Susaki and wrestlers from Ukraine and Cuba one after the other on Tuesday to make it to the Gold medal match after what she has been through on and off the court.

What do rules say?

As per the Olympics rule, Vinesh will get no medal and finish last. There will only be Gold and Bronze medals. As per Article 11 about weigh-in in wrestling, "The referees responsible for the weigh-in must check that all wrestlers are of the weight corresponding to the category in which they are entered for the competition, that they fulfil all the requirements of Article 5 and to inform any wrestler of the risk he runs if he presents himself on the mat in an incorrect dress. Referees will refuse to weigh a wrestler who is not dressed correctly.

"If an athlete does not attend or fail the weigh-in (the 1st or the 2nd weigh-in), he will be eliminated from the competition and ranked last, without rank. If an athlete is injured during the first day, he doesn't have to attend the second weigh-in and will keep his results," the rules further read.

