  5. Vinesh Phogat didn't want to carry medal challenge further, lawyer Harish Salve reveals

India's ace wrestler was denied a medal after she was disqualified from the women's 50kg final bout at the Paris Olympics 2024 last month. She later approached the Court of Arbitration for Sports with an appeal for silver but suffered disappointment.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: September 14, 2024 16:56 IST
Vinesh Phogat
Image Source : GETTY Vinesh Phogat at Paris Paralympics 2024

Vinesh Phogat turned down an opportunity to appeal against the Court of Arbitration for Sports's verdict on her appeal for a medal, according to her lawyer Harish Salve. The recently retired wrestler has reportedly decided to not carry her challenge for the medal after joining the politics.

“There was a complete lack of coordination, lack of cohesion for quite some time initially," Harish Salve told TimesNow. "That’s because the very good law firm which had been engaged by the Indian Olympic Association was told by some lawyers who the athlete had engaged that ‘we will not share anything with you, we will not give anything to you. It was very late we got everything.

"Later on, we got everything and we fought hard. In fact, I even offered the lady that maybe we can challenge it in the Swiss court of appeal against the arbitration award but I was told by the lawyers that my impression is she didn’t want to carry this any further."

More to follow...

