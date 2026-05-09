Vinesh Phogat barred by Wrestling Federation of India from competing in National Open Ranking Tournament

New Delhi:

In a major development for Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, the WFI (Wrestling Federation of India) has come forward and made the decision to bar Phogat from competing in her comeback tournament, the National Open Ranking Tournament. The event is slated to be held from May 10 to 12.

It is worth noting that the tournament was supposed to be Vinesh Phogat’s official comeback tournament after she took back her decision to retire after hanging her boots up after the Paris Olympics 2024.

Interestingly, the WFI has handed Phogat a show-cause notice and has accused her of indiscipline and anti-doping rule violations. The board also declared her ineligible to compete in domestic events until June 26, 2026, as she had not fulfilled the mandatory six-month notice requirement that is required by every athlete who is making their comeback from retirement under UWW anti-doping regulations.

The WFI issued a 15-page notice to Vinesh Phogat

It is worth noting that a 15-page notice was issued to Vinesh Phogat by the WFI. The board also reportedly alleged that Vinesh Phogat damaged the image of Indian wrestling and caused national embarrassment. They also asked for an explanation on four major charges.

Her disqualification from the 2024 Olympics due to missing the weight cut; her participation in two separate weight divisions during the March 2024 selection trials; and several whereabouts lapses as well.

"The Federation must satisfy itself that you have not committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation that would render you ineligible to represent the Federation in any forthcoming competition," the notice stated.

The 31-year-old has been given 14 days to issue a reply to the said notice. With serious charges against her name, it could be interesting to see how Phogat replies if she provides one.

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