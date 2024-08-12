Vinesh Phogat asked two questions by CAS, wrestler and team to respond in writing - Know details

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Vinesh Phogat.

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal for a silver medal is pending a decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The Indian grappler was disqualified at the Olympic Games 2024 after being found overweight on the second weigh-in ahead of her gold medal match.

Vinesh, who had filed an appeal for a silver medal at the CAS, has been asked two questions by the Sole Arbitrator Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett to which the wrestler and her team will respond. As reported by India TV Sports Editor Samip Rajguru, the grappler and her team have been asked to give in writing whether she was aware of being weighed in twice at the Olympic Games 2024. Furthermore, Vinesh has also been asked to pen down that she is willing to share her silver medal at the Games. Vinesh and her team have to respond to this and the reply is awaited.

Vinesh filed an appeal for a shared silver after getting disqualified ahead of her Olympics final bout. The decision on her hearing was set to come by August 10 but was then delayed to August 13.

Vinesh was found overweight by 100 grams in her 50kg category in the second weigh-in on the day of the final. Vinesh worked extremely hard to cut the weight after her semifinal win. She was overweight by around 2 kgs and managed to cut most of it but 100 grams cost her dearly. She was then denied a medal.

Watch Samip Rajguru revealing the two questions asked from Vinesh:

The Indian Olympic Association was hopeful of the grappler getting a medal. "Indian Olympic Association remained hopeful of a positive resolution of wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s application before the Ad hoc Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against her failed weigh-in on the second day of her Women’s Wrestling 50kg competition in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games," the IOA statement said.

"Since the matter is sub-judice, IOA can only state that the Sole Arbitrator Dr. Annabelle Bennett AC SC (Australia) heard all parties applicant Vinesh Phogat, the respondents United World Wrestling and the International Olympic Committee as well as IOA as an interested party over three hours," it added.