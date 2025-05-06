Vince Russo reflects on how Triple H is burying Cody Rhodes after WrestleMania 41 loss Former WWE wrtier Vince Russo recently came forward and questioned Cody Rhodes' absence after losing his title to John Cena in the main event of the WrestleMania 41. He opined that Triple H is burying Rhodes.

New Delhi:

The former undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes lost his prestigious title to John Cena in the Night 2 main event of WrestleMania 41. The American Nightmare dethroned Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 and had held the belt for over a year.

However, he is yet to be seen after his crushing loss against John Cena, and his absence sees many questions being raised from fans and experts alike. Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently came forward and questioned Rhodes’ absence as well.

He opined that WWE is burying Cody Rhodes by not letting him appear on either Raw or Smackdown. "What do I always say, man? You've got to protect your talent. So, what happens, Bob, is what you just said [Travis Scott helping John Cena beat Rhodes], and we've not heard from Cody Rhodes since. That's how you protect your talent by not hearing from him? No, bro. That's how you bury your talent," Russo said on The Coach and Bro show.

"And 101, guys, is always, you know, when you're a talent and you're writing for a talent, you always have to be in the moment. So, like Bob just pointed out, the way Cody loses that match, Cody's in the moment by not being heard from for the next three weeks? That's Cody being in the moment? No, bro, that's creative burying Cody Rhodes,” he added.

Furthermore, wrestling veteran Stevie Richards, on his podcast, came forward and talked about how important it was to take Rhodes off TV, as he has been constantly appearing for over two years, and his absence would make the fans miss him even more.

"I think the fans will start to miss him, and that's exactly what you want as a babyface. Like I said the last episode during the special about Cena and other people, Rey [Mysterio], when he got hurt, there's such a thing as wrestling too much before something like WrestleMania, and there's something about not wrestling enough,” Richards said.