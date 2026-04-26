Ex-chief coach Vimal Kumar 'extremely disappointed' with BWF's new 3x15 point system for badminton

New Delhi:

Former national chief coach of the Indian badminton squad, Vimal Kumar, has hit out at the Badminton World Federation's decision to change the sport's point system. The BWF on Saturday approved the from 3x15 point system at its Annual General Meeting in Horsens, Denmark, by 198-43 majority. The format will come into existence on January 4, 2027.

"Extremely disappointed with the BWF decision to alter the scoring system. And even more concerning is the overwhelming support it has received from the Council members. It's disheartening to see a sport followed so passionately, especially across Asia, being reshaped for reasons that do not address its real challenges," said Vimal.

"The existing (21-point) format ensured a true level-playing field across playing styles, especially in the premier events -- Men's and Women's Singles -- which have always embodied the very essence of our sport: skill, resilience, fitness, and mental strength," he added.

Sport would reduce its compelling appeal: Vimal

The former chief coach then opined that the sport could lose some of its compelling appeal. "By effectively reducing the duration (and in essence removing one game's worth of play -- 18 points), BWF risks diluting what made these events so compelling. The explanation that this will 'create early excitement' feels short-sighted. Badminton has never lacked excitement -- what it has offered is sustained intensity, something very few sports can match," he opined.

Vimal calls out more pressing issues

Before Vimal, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal had also flagged reservations over the move. Vimal also pointed out the lack of prize money at the World Championships and criticized the BWF for delaying the introduction of a review/referral system for key umpiring decisions, arguing that these were more urgent concerns and indicative of a disregard for player welfare.

"Equally concerning is the continued neglect of player welfare and voice: No prize money for the World Championships; No meaningful increase in rewards for Singles, the flagship category; No implementation of a review/referral system for critical umpiring decisions.

"These are areas that truly needed attention. Badminton is widely regarded as one of the toughest sports in the world. A 90-minute Singles match can have nearly an hour of shuttle in play -- far exceeding many longer-duration sports. Yet, instead of strengthening these unique aspects, decisions like this risk undermining them," added.

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