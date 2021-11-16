Achievers beat Sona Polo to lift MP Cup Polo Championship

Follow us on Vimal Arion Achievers players receive winners' trophy from MP Meenakshi Lekhi (in pink) after the side won the MP Cup Polo Championship (Sir Pratap Singh Cup) at Jaipur Polo Ground in New Delhi on Sunday.

Vimal Arion Achievers defeated Sona Polo in a goal-filled grand finale 11-9 to lift the MP Cup Polo Championship (Sir Pratap Singh Cup) at the Jaipur Polo Ground here on Sunday.

The star of the match turned out to be Argentine professional player Juan Cruz Losada, who was playing his first tournament in India.

It was a high-octane encounter that saw three goals in the first of the six chukkers itself. However, turning point in the match came in an injury to Sona Polo's key performer Abhimanyu Pathak, who had a bad fall from his pony and was subsequently replaced by Dhruvpal Godara. Godara did put up a spirited show but the change did shake up the team as Achievers took the opportunity to score their winning goals, bringing the match to a close at 11 to 9.

Speaking to Indiatvnews.com after the match, star performer Losada said it was an engaging final and kept everyone on their toes and was a game he love to remember in his debut season in India.

"It was an ideal final for all the spectators as there were a lot of goals. For my first season in India, I couldn't have asked for a better result. I would love to play more," said the Argentine, who plays professional seasons in Spain, Argentina, Pakistan and other European nations throughout the year.

The match was followed by a Trick riding display by 61 Cavalry that entertained the pact Jaipur Polo Ground spectators -- including chief guest and Minister of Parliament Meenakshi Lekhi.