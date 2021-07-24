Tokyo-Olympics-2020
Vikas Krishan ousted from Tokyo Olympics, loses opening bout to Japan's Okazawa

The 29-year-old Krishan sustained a cut below his left eye in the high-voltage clash, which, according to team sources, he competed with a shoulder niggle.

Tokyo Published on: July 24, 2021 16:54 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/@BFI_OFFICIAL

Vikas Krishan

Indian boxer Vikas Krishan (69kg) was out-punched 0-5 and left with a bloodied eye by local favourite Sewonrets Quincy Mensah Okazawa in his opening bout of the Olympic Games here on Saturday, a thoroughly disappointing start for the nine-strong team.

The 29-year-old Krishan sustained a cut below his left eye in the high-voltage clash, which, according to team sources, he competed with a shoulder niggle. [Follow LIVE Coverage of 2020 Tokyo Olympics]

He was the only Indian boxer in action on the day.

Okazawa dominated from start to finish, who seemed like a nimble-footed dancer in the ring, controlling the proceedings with utmost ease against the two-time Olympian Indian.

The 25-year-old Okazawa is of Ghanaian decent and was a silver-medallist at the 2019 Asian championships and a quarterfinalist at the world championships the same year.

He will next face Cuba's third-seeded Roniel Iglesias in the round of 16. Iglesias is the 2012 Olympic gold-medallist and also a former world champion.

On Sunday, six-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg) and Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Manish Kaushik will compete in their opening bouts. 

