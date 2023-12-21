Vijender Singh to retire from politics? Boxer drops hint on social media

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Priyanka Gandhi and Vijender Singh.

India's Olympic medal-winning boxer Vijender Singh has dropped a hint about leaving politics ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The 38-year-old shared a post on the social media platform X.

The pugilist wrote on X, "Rajneeti Ko Ram Ram Bhai" on Thursday. Vijender's post comes after Congress could not win the elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Vijender was recently seen in the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar. He also participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra but has been away from politics for some time. He joined the Congress party in 2019 and had stated that he would serve the countrymen. His announcement comes months before the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls in the country.

While joining politics in 2019 the pugilist wrote on X (then Twitter), "In more than 20 years of my career in boxing I have always made my country proud in the ring. Now it's time to do something for my countrymen & serve them. I would like to accept this opportunity & thank INC India party, Rahul Gandhi ji and Priyanka Gandhi ji for this responsibility."

Vijender fought in the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 but lost from South Delhi. He secured only 13.56% of votes and even lost his deposit.

Vijender has won an Olympic medal for India. He secured a bronze for the nation in 2008 at the Beijing Olympics when he became the first from the nation to win a medal at the Games in boxing. Apart from that glory, he has also won bronze medals at the 2009 World Championships and the 2010 Commonwealth Games. Vijender has secured silver medals at the 2006 and 2014 Commonwealth Games.

