Vijender Singh to compete at pro boxing event in Raipur

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Vijender Singh celebrates after defeating Alexander Horvath during their Middleweight contest in England.

Vijender Singh will return to action in August where he will box in the 'Rumble in the Jungle' event in Raipur.

The event will be held at the Balbir Singh Juneja Indoor Stadium and the star Indian boxer said that it will be an opportunity to introduce boxing to the people of Chhattisgarh.

"It’s a great opportunity to introduce the sport to the people of the state and hopefully, this can inspire a new generation of boxers," Vijender Singh said in a statement.

"I am currently training in Manchester and look forward to starting my unbeaten streak again this August," he added.

Vijender scripted history when he became the first Indian boxer to win an Olympic bronze medal at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. The star boxer turned professional in 2015 and has a record of 12-1 wins in eight rounds.

Organised in association with the state government of Chhattisgarh, this will be the first professional boxing event in Raipur.

Excited to witness the first professional boxing in the state, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said: "Promoting sports for the current and next-generation is extremely important for the state of Chhattisgarh.

"Having someone of the stature of Vijender Singh who has made the country proud at the Olympics will inspire young athletes throughout the state," Baghel said.

The event will also feature other state boxers and it will be a golden opportunity for the young pugilists to interact with the legendary boxer.