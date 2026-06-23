Vijay Amritraj, India's tennis great, awarded Padma Bhushan; know his achievements

New Delhi:

India's tennis great Vijay Amritraj was awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Amritraj was conferred with the third-highest civilian honour for his contributions to the sport.

Amritraj was an Indian tennis legend and is a reputed administrator and commentator. He is the highest-ranked Indian in the ATP rankings, having reached No.16 in his playing days. He represented India over two decades and led the team to the Davis Cup Finals in 1974 and 1987. Amritraj recorded famous wins over former world no.1 players John McEnroe, Bjorn Borg and beat the eight-time Grand Slam winner Jimmy Connors five times in eleven meetings.

He also won the most ATP Tour singles titles, having clinched 15 crowns and also bagged 13 doubles titles. Amritraj reached the quarter-finals of Wimbledon and the US Open twice in men's singles during his career.

Along with his playing achievements, Amritraj has also been a reputable administrator. He initiated the Britannia Amritraj Tennis (BAT) programme. It nurtured talents like Leander Paes and Somdev Devvarman. He was also the president of the ATP Council and is now serving as the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association president.

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