VETO unveils 'VETO Sports Carnival', brings 300+ hours of live sports to Indian audiences this festive season

VETO, India’s subscription-free OTT platform, has announced the ‘VETO Sports Carnival’, featuring more than 300 hours of live sports streaming across cricket, football, weightlifting and tennis during the festive season. The initiative brings together five sporting properties, including international cricket series, the IWF World Senior Championships, SAFF Championship, Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs and Davis Cup Finals, marking a broader expansion of VETO’s live sports portfolio.

The line-up features an international ODI tri-series from October 18 to 31, Test matches from November 9–13 and 17–21, the IWF World Senior Championships from October 27 to November 8, and the SAFF Championship from November 5 to 17. The calendar will conclude with the Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs from November 20 to 22 and the Davis Cup Finals from November 24 to 29, offering audiences a sustained schedule of international sporting action.

The multi-sport offering builds on VETO’s earlier acquisitions of the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup rights, extending its presence across sporting disciplines. By bringing cricket, football, weightlifting and tennis together on its platform, VETO is strengthening live sports as a key pillar of its content proposition and creating more opportunities for audiences to discover and engage with different sporting properties.

Coinciding with India’s festive season, spanning Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath Puja, the ‘VETO Sports Carnival’ adds a diverse line-up of live events to the platform during October and November. Through its subscription-free proposition, VETO aims to make international sporting action accessible to viewers while creating opportunities for shared viewing across households.

VETO’s broader content offering includes 60+ live TV channels across 12 languages and 10+ genres, spanning news, movies, music, entertainment, kids, infotainment and devotional programming. The addition of the sports line-up complements this mix, reinforcing VETO’s positioning as a family-first, CTV-focused OTT platform designed to deliver a trusted and unified large-screen viewing experience.

Commenting on the development, Ritu Dhawan, Managing Director, VETO OTT, said, “Live sports have the ability to bring people together, create appointment viewing and build a lasting connection between audiences and a platform. With the VETO Sports Carnival, we are bringing more than 300 hours of live sports across multiple disciplines to Indian audiences. This expansion reflects our commitment to making diverse sporting properties accessible through our subscription-free proposition while building live sports as an integral part of VETO’s content offering.”

With the ‘VETO Sports Carnival’, VETO continues to broaden its content footprint and strengthen its offering across live sports and entertainment, as it builds a trusted destination for subscription-free, large-screen viewing.

About VETO

VETO is India’s subscription-free, family-first, CTV-focused OTT platform, built to offer a trusted and seamless large-screen viewing experience for Indian households. Designed for the Connected TV ecosystem, VETO offers a diverse mix of Live TV, Movies, Music, News, Sports, Podcasts, Web Series and On-Demand content across 12 languages and 10+ genres. With a portfolio of 60+ live channels and a growing library of on-demand programming, VETO brings together curated and credible content across multiple properties, languages and audience preferences, creating a connected entertainment experience for families.