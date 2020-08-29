Unlock 4 guidelines: Gathering of maximum 100 people to be allowed at sports events from September 21

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi

The Union Home Ministry on Saturday released the guidelines for Unlock 4.

According to the guidelines, Sports events "with a ceiling of 100 persons will be permitted with effect from September 21 with the mandatory wearing of masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer."

However, no such event can take place in a containment zone.

The guidelines also specified that swimming pools will remain closed.

Earlier in May, the Ministry of Home Affairs had allowed the opening of sports stadiums and sports complexes. However, the MHA had made it clear that spectators won't be allowed.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage