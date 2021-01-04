Monday, January 04, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju hopeful of holding National Games this year

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju hopeful of holding National Games this year

The Union Sports Minister admitted that the calendar for the games was in jeopardy due to COVID-19 and that the infrastructure was also affected.

PTI PTI
Shillong Updated on: January 04, 2021 22:37 IST
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju
Image Source : PTI

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday expressed optimism that the National Games, the calendar of which was affected by COVID-19 pandemic, will be held this year in Goa and in Meghalaya next year.

He assured full help and support from his ministry. The Union Sports Minister admitted that the calendar for the games was in jeopardy due to COVID-19 and that the infrastructure was also affected.

Related Stories

Dates are becoming a problem. Goa missed the chance last year because of COVID-19. Hopefully this year Goa could host the games, Rijiju told PTI at the sidelines of a program here.

Next year Meghalaya can (possibly) hold it. The chief minister is really giving his effort and time for the games, he said. "I will do what is necessary to promote sports in NE, the union minister assured. 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News