Ukraine to boycott women’s boxing World Championship in Delhi, joins growing list of countries

The Ukraine boxing team will not participate in the upcoming Women’s Boxing World Championship in New Delhi due to the presence of boxers from Russia and Belarus. Oleg Ilchenko, the vice-president of the Boxing Federation of Ukraine, stated that their boxers will not compete “on the same stage as athletes from the aggressor countries.” This boycott also includes the men’s World Championship, as Ukraine joins several other countries who have pulled out of the tournament due to the inclusion of Russian and Belarussian boxers.

The International Boxing Federation faced scrutiny after Russian official Umar Kremlev, an ally of Vladimir Putin, was appointed as the head of the organization. Russia defied the International Olympic Committee and lifted the ban on Russian and Belarussian boxers competing under their own flag at international tournaments. Ukraine's decision to boycott the tournament comes just one year after Russia invaded their country. Ukraine has joined other countries such as the United States, Britain, Switzerland, Poland, The Netherlands, Ireland, Czech Republic, Sweden, and Canada who have withdrawn from the Women’s Boxing World Championship, which is scheduled to be held in New Delhi from March 15 to 26. Despite these withdrawals, the Boxing Federation of India has announced that more than 350 boxers from 74 countries will take part in the event, which will also serve as a qualifying event for the Paris Olympics.

By refusing to compete against boxers from Russia and Belarus, Ukraine’s decision to boycott the Women’s Boxing World Championship underscores the political tension between the countries. While the tournament will continue with over 70 participating countries, the withdrawal of several prominent teams is likely to impact the competitive landscape of the event.

