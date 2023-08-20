U20 World Championships: Deepak Punia bags Bronze, Sumit in hunt for Gold

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Deepak Punia

U20 World Championships: Wrestlers Deepak Punia and Sumit brought joy to the Indian faces as the duo secured medals in the ongoing U20 World Wrestling Championships. The duo confirm India's first medals in the Greco-Roman competition this year with Deepak Punia winning a Bronze in the 77kg category. Meanwhile, Sumit has reached the final of the 60kg Greco-Roman category and will face Armenia's Suren Aghajanyan.

Punia made a brilliant comeback in the Bronze medal bout as he was trailing 0-2 against Georgia's Tornike Mikeladze. He then counter-attacked his opponent and earned two-pointers twice to take the match 4-2. He earned a repechage after being knocked out in the 1/8 clash against Alireza Morad Abdeval, who reached the final and eventually won the Gold. Punia defeated Belgium's Ibrahim Tabaev in his repechage round with a 6-3 win. Punia had lost to Abdeval 0-8 in the pre-quarters.

Sumit hunts for Gold

Meanwhile, Sumit has made his way into the finals of the 60kg Greco-Roman competition. He made his way to the summit clash with a superb 10-0 win over Iran's Amirreza Mohammadreza Dehbozorgi in the semifinal. Sumit had another dominant run in the pre-quarters and the quarterfinal, winning 11-0 against Kuvonchbek YAKHSHIBOEV in 1/8 and by 15-7 against Olivier Tomasz SKRZYPCZAK in the quarters. He will take on Aghajanyan from Armenia in the final.

Notably, another Indian grappler Sandeep lost his Bronze medal match in the competition. He suffered a 0-4 loss to Japan’s Komei Sawada.

Latest Sports News