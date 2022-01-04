TTFI postpones all National Championships across categories due to COVID-19 surge

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Manika Batra.

Highlights The Cadet and Sub-Junior Nationals that were to begin from January 11 have also been put on hold

These decisions were taken during the virtual special executive committee meeting

For time being, Junior and Youth Nationals in Alleppey will take place as slated from February 22

Owing to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, The Table Tennis Federation of India on Tuesday postponed tournaments in three categories (Under-15, Under-13 and Under-11) in the ongoing National Ranking (Central Zone) Championships.

The committee also decided to postpone the Senior Nationals to be held in Shillong from January 22 to 29. The Cadet and Sub-Junior Nationals that were to begin from January 11 have also been put on hold.

These decisions were taken during the virtual special executive committee meeting chaired by senior vice-president Rajeev P. Bodas, secretary-general Arun Kumar Banerjee and organising stakeholders of the four championships.

Taking into consideration the prevailing situation, particularly in the aftermath of several positive cases at the Central Zone events, the secretary-general announced that the three events in the championships and the Cadet & Sub-Junior Nationals that follow from January 11 to 19 stands postponed.

As for the Junior and Youth Nationals (Alleppey), the secretary-general said that there was no change in the original schedule (February 22-March 2) for the time being.

(Reported by PTI)