Top sporting records which are unlikely to be broken including Rohit Sharma's 264 in ODIs - Part 1

Records are made to be broken but few records have set up milestones that remain at arm’s length and look unlikely to be broken. Whether it is Rohit Sharma’s 264-run innings in ODIs or Steffi Graf’s 377 weeks as the top WTA-ranked player, few records are there to last a lifetime as we take a look at some impeccable milestones set up in different corners of the world.

Rohit Sharma’s 264-run ODI innings vs Sri Lanka in November 2014

Scoring a double hundred in ODI cricket looked like a task too bigger before great Sachin Tendulkar achieved the feat in 2010. Soon after that the trend of scoring double a hundred gathered pace and reached a new height in November 2013. India playing at the Eden Gardens against Sri Lanka saw a unique feat of distinction being recorded as opener Rohit Sharma created history with the bat.

Rohit in Kolkata scored an astonishing 264 runs in an inning of an ODI match which to the day remains untouchable. The share concentration required to achieve that feat along with a chunk of luck could hardly come to a blend in near future. Scoring 33 fours and 9 sixes on that day, any player trying to replicate Rohit will have to be at his fluent best but looks seemingly unlikely due to the mammoth task and stamina needed to achieve it.

Sadio Mane’s fastest Premier League

Scoring a goal is not a big achievement, scoring twice in two minutes is some doing but scoring three times inside three minutes could be extraordinary. However, that feat was achieved by Southampton’s Sadio Mane in April 2015. In a span of just 2 minutes and 56 seconds, Mane scored three times to register the fastest hat-trick in Premier League history. It looks highly unlikely that a player playing in the Premier League would score three times in three minutes against a world-class defence.

Steffi Graff’s record 377 weeks as the top WTA-ranked player

One of the greatest tennis players of all-time, Steffi Graff achieved some of the utmost feats in her career while playing at the highest level. While winning a Gold Slam remains top of the queue, her achievement of staying as the top female tennis star for a period of 377 weeks remains improbable to be broken. Counting in years it would account for seven years and three months Steffi stayed top of the WTA rankings. In days it accounts for more than 2600 days on top of the pile, showing why she was one of the best in the business.

