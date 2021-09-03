Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TOKYO2020HI Tokyo Paralympics: Praveen Kumar wins silver medal with Asian record in men's high jump T64

Praveen Kumar clinched a silver medal in the men's high jump T64 event on Friday, taking India's overall Paralympic medal tally to 11. The 18-year-old made an Asian record during the event, jumping 2.07m.

Great Britain's Jonathan Broom-Edwards won the gold medal with a highest jump of 2.10m.

Poland's Maciej Lepiato, meanwhile, finished third with a succcessful 2.04m jump.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter account to congratulate Praveen on a stellar achievement. "Proud of Praveen Kumar for winning the Silver medal at the #Paralympics. This medal is the result of his hard work and unparalleled dedication. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for his future endeavours. #Praise4Para," he wrote.

T64 classification is for athletes with a leg amputation, who compete with prosthetics in a standing position.

T44, the disability classification that Kumar has but is eligible to compete in T64, is for athletes with a leg deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement in the legs.

His impairment, which is congenital, affects the bones that connect his hip to his left leg.

The ongoing Games are turning out to be India's best ever and the nation has so far claimed two gold, six silver and three bronze medals.