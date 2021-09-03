Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NARENDRAMODI PM Modi congratulates Harvinder Singh for winning 'historic' bronze at Paralympics

Harvinder Singh on Friday clinched historic bronze for India at the Paralympic Games as he defeated South Korea's Kin Min Su 6-5 in a shootout at the Yumenoshima Final Field.

In a thrilling bronze medal contest of men's individual recurve open, Harvinder brushed aside the Korean by the narrowest of margins, winning India's first medal in the Paralympics archery competition.

The Indian started by winning the first set 26-24 but the Korean came back to level scores 2-2 by taking the second set 29-27.

Harvinder went on to grab the third set 28-25 with two 10s. Both archers shared points in the next set and the fifth and final set went in the Korean's favour by one point. In the shootout, Kim shot an 8 and Harvinder a 10 to secure the bronze.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Harvinder for winning "historic" bronze and wished him luck for future endeavours.

"Outstanding performance by @ArcherHarvinder. He displayed great skill and determination, resulting in his medal victory. Congratulations to him for winning a historic Bronze medal. Proud of him. Wishing him the very best for the times ahead," tweeted Modi.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur tweeted, "Great finish Harvinder @ArcherHarvinder! A very memorable match! #IND defeats #KOR 6-5 India's 1st ever #Paralympics medal in Archery."

"Bull's Eye Direct hit. Another medal for India at the #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics‌‌. Congratulations @ArcherHarvinder on winning India's first ever medal in #ParaArchery. The whole country is proud of you!" wrote Kiren Rijiju.