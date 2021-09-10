Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik presents Rs 6 cr cash award to Paralympian Pramod Bhagat

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NAVEEN_ODISHA Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Pramod Bhagat

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday felicitated Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist shuttler Pramod Bhagat with a cash award of Rs 6 crore at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium here.

A Group-A level government job has also been offered to Bhagat. On September 4, Bhagat won the badminton gold after beating Daniel Bethell of Great Britain 21-14, 21-17 in the men's singles SL3 event in Tokyo.

Congratulating Bhagat, Patnaik said, "It gives me immense pleasure to felicitate you on your outstanding achievement. Your victory was a proud moment for the entire nation and will remain forever so. You have truly redefined how sports can uplift and empower lives. You have inspired a generation of sportspersons and para-sportspersons to create their own destiny."

He added that the state will continue to support Bhagat in his future journey.

The shuttler on his part expressed his gratitude towards the Chief Minister for the continuous support and motivation in his Paralympic journey.

Earlier in the day, Bhagat was given a rousing welcome after he landed at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here.