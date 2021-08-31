Tokyo Paralympics: Mariyappan Thangavelu clinches silver, Sharad Kumar wins bronze in high jump

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Mariyappan Thangavelu

Top para high-jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu on Tuesday clinches silver to add another medal to India's count at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

Thangavelu was defending the T-42 gold he had won in 2016 Rio Paralympics during the August 24 to September 5 showpiece in Tokyo. Thangavelu had won the Rio Paralympics T-42 high jump gold by clearing 1.89m, but failed to clear the 1.86m mark.

Both Sharad and Mariyappan cleared 1.73m and 1.77m in their first attempts. Varun Bhati also managed to clear the heights but was unable to cross the 1.80m mark.

Sharad and Mariyappan further went on to clear 1.80m and 1.83m in first attempts. The 1.86 mark was conquered by Mariyappan in his third attempt to strike gold. Sharad finished third after failing to cross the 1.86m mark.

Varun, who bagged the bronze in the 2016 Rio Games eventually fell out of contention for the medal after failing to cross the 1.80m mark.

Thangavelu, who hails from Salem district in Tamil Nadu, suffered the permanent disability at the age of five when a bus crushed his right leg below the knee.

He had to work as a newspaper hawker to support his family and sustain his sporting dreams when he started his career.

The 25-year-old Thangavelu was also conferred with the Khel Ratna, the country's highest sporting award, last year.

In T-42 category, the athletes have one or more impairment types affecting hip and/or knee function in one or both limbs and with activity limitations in throws, jumps and running competing without prosthesis.