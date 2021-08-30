Tokyo Paralympics: Javelin thrower Sumit Antil breaks world record thrice to clinch India's 2nd gold medal

Follow us on Image Source : AP Sumit Antil prepares to compete in the men's javelin throw F64 final during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games at the National Stadium in Tokyo on Monday.

India's medal galore continued on Day 6 of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics after javelin thrower Sumit Antil broke his own world record thrice to clinch the gold medal in the Javelin F-64 event in Tokyo on Monday.

Sumit's best throw of the day read 68.55m at his fifth attempt; obliterating his previous world record of 62.88m (in 2019). The other Indian in the fray in the event, Sandeep (62.20m) finished fourth and missed the bronze medal by less than a metre.

Sumit, on the other hand, dominated the field throughout with his throws reading 66.96m, 68.08m, 65.27m, 66.71m, 68.55m and a foul attempt ahead of Sri Lanka's Australia Michal Burian (66.29m for silver) and Dulan Kodithuwakku (65.61m for bronze).

This was the nation's second gold medal and fifth overall on the day after para-rifle shooter Avani Lekhara grabbed the in R2 women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 category top spot.

This was followed by two-time gold-winning javelin throw veteran Devendra Jhajharia (F-46 category) clinched a stupendous third Paralympic medal, a silver this time, while discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya also finished second as India surpassed its best-ever medal tally at the Games.

Sundar Singh Gurjar also chipped in with a bronze, finishing behind Jhajharia in the men's javelin throw F46 final.

India's medal count though remains at 7 after Discuss thrower Vinod Kumar's Bronze medal (won on Sunday in F52 category) stood cancelled after being found ineligible in disability classification assessment by the competition panel.

Earlier on Day 5, Indian paddler Bhavinaben Patel claimed a historic silver medal in table tennis (class 4) event at the Tokyo Paralympics, thus opening India's medal account at the Games.