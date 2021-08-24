Follow us on Image Source : AP Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: How to watch live in India

After the Olympics, it's time for the Para athletes to take the centre stage in Tokyo as the 16th Paralympics is all set to kick off at the Japan National Stadium from August 24 onwards. Originally scheduled to take place in 2020, like the Paralympics was postponed owing to the rise in COVID-19 concern. And even while the threat of the dreaded virus still looms, the Games will be held behind closed doors in the absence of spectators, much like the Summer Olympics. The 2020 Games will witness 163 nations participating in 22 different disciplines. This edition will also witness the introduction of badminton and taekwondo.

India have sent their largest contingent this year with 54 para-athletes participating in nine sports. Tek Chand will be India's flag-bearer in the opening ceremony, replacing Thangavelu Mariyappan after the latter "came in close contact with a covid positive foreign passenger".

Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Watch Opening Ceremony Live Online