Wishes pour in as PV Sindhu claims bronze, creates history with second Olympic medal

Badminton ace Sindhu on Sunday became only the second Indian to win two Olympic medals, securing a bronze after a straight-game win over He Bing Jiao of China in the bronze medal match.

The 26-year-old Indian shuttler outclassed world no.9 Bing Jiao 21-13 21-15 to etch her name in the record books.

Making up for her semi-final defeat against Tai Tzu-Ying, Sindhu put up a remarkable show in the third-place contest to add a bronze to her Olympic silver. The reigning world champion outclassed Bing Jiao with her aggression to scoop India's third medal at Tokyo.

Sindhu is now the only Indian after wrestler Sushil Kumar to clinch two Olympic medals. Sushil had followed up his bronze at 2008 Beijing with a silver at the London edition.

Sindhu's bronze is India's third medal so far at the Tokyo showpiece. Mirabai Chanu has already gone back after collecting a silver, while Lovlina Borgohain is assured of at least bronze so far.

Twitter in no time was flooded with wishes for Sindhu. Many eminent personalities congratulated the star shuttler for her bronze.