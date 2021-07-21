Tokyo Olympics: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur cheers for Indian athletes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Union Minister for Youth Affair and Sports Anurag Thakur on Wednesday started a new initiative #HumaraVictoryPunch to cheer for Indian athletes in the Tokyo Olympics.

In a bid to boost the morale of Indian athletes taking part in the showpiece event, Thakur urged everyone to show support for the Indian Olympics team.

After a one-year postponement, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will finally start on July 23. India will be sending their largest contingent in the Games' history so far. It will comprise 124 athletes (69 men, 55 women).

In the video shared on Twitter, Thakur said, "India! India! We are trying our best to cheer for our athletes and 'Yeh Hai Humara Victory Punch'. Let's come together and increase the morale of our athletes. You have to cheer our athletes by getting together with your friends and families."

"Post your videos of cheering the athletes, nominate five people to do the same and make this initiative a people's movement," he added.

Earlier, Thakur had also launched the 'Cheer4India' song of the country's Olympic contingent. He had urged the public to wholeheartedly rally behind its athletes during the Tokyo Games.

India have named men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh and six-time world champion woman boxer M C Mary Kom as the flag-bearers for the opening ceremony.