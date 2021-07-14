Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu flaunts 'Olympic Fever' with special nail art

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES PV Sindhu

The much-awaited Tokyo Olympics is set to start from July 23 and millions across the globe including PV Sindhu are finding it hard to contain their excitement. Sindhu, who will contest for her second Olympic medal this year after bagging a silver at Rio 2016, seems to have caught the "Olympic Fever".

Ahead of the showpiece in Toyko, the star shuttler on Wednesday shared a photo of her nail art on social media. "Olympic Fever," wrote Sindhu on Twitter, counting down the days to the Olympics.

Sindhu has been drawn with Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi (ranked 34th) and Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova (ranked 58th) in Group J of the women's singles event.

"It's a good draw in the group stage. Hong Kong girl plays well and it'll going to be a good match," Sindhu, who is world number seven, recently said in a release issued by the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

"Everybody is going to be in top form, I hope I do well. Every match is important so I will take match by match. This is Olympic and it is not going to be easy, each point is very important," she added.

The sixth-seeded shuttler, one of India's biggest medal hopes in Tokyo, also interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. PM Modi asked about her liking for ice cream and restrictions involving her diet.

"We had to control a little as I am preparing for the Olympics. I don’t eat ice cream as much due to competition," Sindhu said.

PM Modi in a lighter vein said that he will try to eat ice cream with her after she comes back from Tokyo. "If I meet you after the Olympics, I'll eat ice cream with you," Modi said.