Mirabai Chanu celebrates 'special' birthday with family, says Olympic medal is her biggest reward

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES | INDIA TV Mirabai Chanu

Olympic silver-medallist Mirabai Chanu, who celebrated her 27th birthday on Sunday with her family, said that the occasion has become even more special after her showing at the Tokyo Games.

Chanu took to Twitter to share pictures from the celebrations and wrote that silver at the quadrennial showpiece event was her "biggest reward". "Birthday celebrations with my family after a long time," she wrote.

Chanu, who won the silver medal in the women's 49kg category, hails from Nongpok Kakching village, which is around 25km from Imphal. She has six siblings, three sisters and two brothers.

The 27-year-old lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) to bag India's first medal at the Tokyo showpiece and better Karnam Malleswari's bronze of the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Chanu also exorcised the ghosts of the 2016 Olympics where she had failed to log a single legitimate lift.

Chanu had got a rousing reception at the Delhi airport after returning home from an incredible campaign in Tokyo. During the felicitation event, she was handed an award of over Rs one crore and an appointment letter to the post of Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports).

Earlier in the day, Chanu celebrated the day in the presence of N Biren Singh, the Chief Minister Of Manipur. She cut a cake at the CM's official residence.

“It was a pleasure having Mirabai Chanu at my official residence on her 27th birthday. Wishing you a very happy birthday, Mirabai. May you continue to bring laurels to the country," wrote Singh.

Chanu responded by thanking the CM for his warm gesture. “Thank you, Hon'ble CM N Biren Singh sir, for making my birthday so special," Chanu tweeted.