Boxing: Lovlina Borgohain assures India of Olympic medal, storms into semis

India was assured of an Olympic medal on Friday after Lovlina Borgohain brushed aside Nien-Chin Chan of Chinese Tapei in the quarters of the women's welterweight (69kg) at Tokyo Games.

The Indian youngster, hailing from Assam, scripted history in her debut Olympics stint, winning the bout by 4-1 split decision.

Lovlina started the match strongly by securing the first round with a 3:2 split verdict. The 23-year-old clinched the second round as well by a 5-0 unanimous decision.

The third round also went in the Indian pugilist's favour as she claimed the country's first medal in boxing and second overall at the Tokyo showpiece. It is also India's third boxing medal in Olympic history.

Borgohain is only the third Indian boxer after Mary Kom and Vijender Singh to bag a boxing medal at the Olympics. She will now square off against reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey, who defeated Ukrainian boxer Anna Lysenko in her quarterfinal bout.

Earlier, Borgohain had booked a place in the quarters by defeating German veteran Nadine Apetz in a closely fought round-of-16 bout.

Borgohain was the first from her nine-member contingent to reach the quarter-final stage. The two-time World and Asian championships bronze-medallist had recorded a 3-2 win over Apetz who is 12 years senior to her.