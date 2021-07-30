Wishes pour in as Lovlina Borgohain assures India of second medal at Tokyo Olympics

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Lovlina Borgohain of India

Lovlina Borgohain on Friday assured India a medal in women's welterweight by reaching the semifinals, beating Chen Nien-Chin of Chinese Taipei in a quarterfinal bout at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 23-year-old from Assam won the quarterfinal contest 4-1 on points, assuring India a medal as there is no play-offs for losing semifinalists in the Olympics.

Borgohain will now meet Surmeneli Busenaz of Turkey in the first semifinal on August 4, a win assuring her of at least a silver medal.

Lovlina's medal will be India's third boxing glory in Olympic history. She will be the second Indian woman and the third Indian boxer overall to win an Olympic medal after Mary Kom and Vijender Singh.

Vijender also congratulated Lovina for securing a medal at the Tokyo showpiece. Amit Panghal, who will step into the ring for his round-of-16 clash in men's flyweight on Saturday, also congratulated Lovlina.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur wrote, "Lovlina has entered the Semi-Finals! Well done @LovlinaBorgohai, what an amazing news for India to wake up to today! We’ve been glued to the tv screen watching you in action!"

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also congratulated the Indian boxer for making history.