  5. Hockey: Indian women's team scores late winner to keep QF hopes alive

Needing a win to keep their hopes alive after three consecutive losses, India waited anxiously for 57 minutes before Navneet Kaur scored the winner.

Tokyo Published on: July 30, 2021 11:23 IST
India forward Vandana Katariya, left, runs to embrace forward Rani Rampal
Image Source : AP

India forward Vandana Katariya, left, runs to embrace forward Rani Rampal

The Indian women's hockey team scored a late goal to eke out a narrow 1-0 victory over Ireland in a must-win penultimate pool match to stay alive in the Olympics here on Friday.

Needing a win to keep their hopes alive after three consecutive losses, India waited anxiously for 57 minutes before Navneet Kaur scored the winner to keep her side in the hunt for a quarterfinal berth.

India will now need to win their final Pool A match against South Africa on Saturday and hope for Ireland to face defeat at the hands of Great Britain to seal their quarterfinal berth.

The top four teams from each pool qualify for the knockout stage. 

