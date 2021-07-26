Tokyo Olympics: Indian archery team reaches quarter-finals after 6-2 win over Kazakhstan

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Atanu Das

The Indian trio of Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai on Monday booked their place in the quarter-finals of archery men's team event as they defeated Kazakhstan 6-2 in the 1/8 Elimination round at the Yumenoshima Park.

India clinched the first set with a score 55-54; taking a 2-0 set-point lead in the match. The second set also belonged to India as the archers stretched their lead of set point to 4-0.

The Kazakhstan troika of Denis Gankin, Ilfat Abdullin, Sanzhar Mussayev took the third set 57-56 but the fourth went in India's favour with both Pravin and Atanu hitting 10's to make it 56-64.

It will now be a tough test for Indian archers in the quarter-finals as they face mighty South Koreans.