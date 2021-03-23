Tuesday, March 23, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Tokyo Olympics: Foreign volunteers not allowed to enter Japan

Tokyo Olympics: Foreign volunteers not allowed to enter Japan

An exception could be made for "around 500 volunteers", who will be selected from a pool of about 2,000 people living overseas.

IANS IANS
Tokyo Published on: March 23, 2021 12:39 IST
tokyo olympics, olympic rings
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Representational photo.

Foreign volunteers will not be allowed to serve in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic Games this summer, a countermeasure against Covid-19, the organisers said.

Tokyo 2020 organising committee CEO Toshiro Muto said on Monday that foreign volunteers with "special skills" necessary for the smooth running of the Olympics and Paralympics might retain their positions and enter Japan under special entry rules, Xinhua news reports.

Related Stories

An exception could be made for "around 500 volunteers", who will be selected from a pool of about 2,000 people living overseas.

Of the 80,000 registered volunteers set to work for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, 10 per cent are foreign nationals.

Organisers have already barred overseas spectators from entering Japan during the Games.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News