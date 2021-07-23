Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates: Deepika Kumari ranks 10th after 2 rounds

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Deepika Kumari

Follow Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates: Deepika Kumari begins India's medal hopes in Archery Ranking Round

Tokyo Olympics Live Update:

05:59 AM: Deepika shoots further 56 and maintains her 10th spot in the ranking with cumulative score of 167, An San slips further away at the top at 174, followed by Veronika at 171.

05:54 AM: After second set of arrows, Deepika shoots further 55 to and is five points behind leader An San of Korea at ranked 10.

05:49 AM: After the first six arrows, Deepika is eighth with 56. She started off with an X and backed that up with three 10s but shot an 8 with the sixth arrow. Early days. Ukraine's Veronika Marchenko is in the lead with 58 (five 10s, two of which were Xs).

The Indian archery quartet of Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav will begin their campaign on the first day of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Deepika will be the first compete in the women's individual ranking round from 5:30 am while Das, Rai and Jadhav will be a part of the men's individual ranking round from 9:30 am. The 27-year-old Deepika is in great form, having won three gold medals at the FITA World Cup Stage 3 in Paris last month -- claiming titles in women's individual recurve, women's team, and mixed team events.

Deepika will be hoping to be third-time lucky in Tokyo. This Olympics is Deepika's third Games. She had finished eighth in the women's team event in the 2012 London Olympics and crashed out in the first round in the women's individual section in Rio de Janeiro five years ago.

Fans will witness very little sporting action on the first day as only two sports (Archery and Rowing) are scheduled to take place in the morning. The opening ceremony of the Tokyo showpiece is scheduled to take place later in the day. LIVE STREAMING