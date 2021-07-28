Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Streaming: How to Watch July 29 Events Live Online on SonyLIV

India's medal hopes in action on Day 5 lived up to the expectation as shuttler PV Sindhu and archer Deepika Kumari reached the round of 16 while debutant boxer Pooja Rani qualified for the quarterfinals in the women's middleweight category. Meanwhile, the Indian women's hockey team once again looked in disarray as they incurred their third straight loss in the tournament and shuttler B Sai Praneeth suffered his second defeat in Tokyo to bow out of the Games. On Thursday, Sindhu will continue her quest for a second Olympic medal while Indian men's hockey team will aim to confirm their berth in the quarters when they take on Argentina in their Pool A clash. Later in the afternoon, boxing legend MC Mary Kom will also be in action, hoping to make the quarters.

India is expecting their biggest-ever medal haul in Tokyo. In its 100-year-old Olympic journey, India has bagged 28 medals at the quadrennial event, both in the individual and team events, which include nine gold, seven silver, and 12 bronze medals.

Live Streaming Tokyo Olympics 2020: How to Watch India's July 29 Events Live Online on SonyLIV

At what time does Tokyo 2020 Olympics Day 6 begin?

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 events will begin at 04:00 am IST on Tuesday (July 29).

Where can I follow live updates of Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Live updates and coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be available on India TV Olympics 2020 page.

How do I watch live streaming of Tokyo Olympics 2020?

You can watch live streaming of Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Sony LIV, DD Sports and Jio TV.

Which TV channels will broadcast Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be live on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 2 will feature English commentary while Sony TEN 3 will have Hindi commentary.