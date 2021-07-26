Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Streaming: How to Watch July 27 Events Live Online on SonyLIV

Live Streaming Tokyo Olympics 2020: How to Watch India's July 27 Events Live Online on SonyLIV

Veteran Indian paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal's round-2 win in men's singles was India's only positive on Day 3 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Yet there were two other memorable events with Manika Batra and fencer CA Bhavani Devi making historic inroads to leave their mark although both suffered their defeats to bow out of the summer Olympics. Meanwhile, an exciting day awaits for the Indian contingent on Day 4 with Sharath Kamal vying for a spot in round 3, while India's shooting contingent will have their another chance at a medal when the mixed team event gets underway on Tuesday morning.

India is expecting their biggest-ever medal haul in Tokyo. In its 100-year-old Olympic journey, India has bagged 28 medals at the quadrennial event, both in the individual and team events, which include nine gold, seven silver, and 12 bronze medals.

At what time does Tokyo 2020 Olympics Day 4 begin?

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 events will begin at 05:00 am IST on Tuesday (July 27).

Where can I follow live updates of Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Live updates and coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be available on India TV Olympics 2020 page.

How do I watch live streaming of Tokyo Olympics 2020?

You can watch live streaming of Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Sony LIV, DD Sports and Jio TV.

Which TV channels will broadcast Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be live on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 2 will feature English commentary while Sony TEN 3 will have Hindi commentary.