Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Streaming: How to Watch July 25 Events Live Online on SonyLIV

Live Streaming Tokyo Olympics 2020: How to Watch India's July 25 Events Live Online on SonyLIV

Rio Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and boxing legend MC Mary Kom will headline July 25 of India's events at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. While the shuttler will take on Ksenia Polikarpova of Israel in her singles opener, Mary Kom will be up against Miguelina Garcia of the Dominican Republic in the women's flyweight (48-51kg) category in the round of 32. Shooting will continue to hold a high expectation for a medal return with young Manu Bhaker beginning the campaign on Sunday.

India is expecting their biggest-ever medal haul in Tokyo. In its 100-year-old Olympic journey, India has bagged 28 medals at the quadrennial event, both in the individual and team events, which include nine gold, seven silver, and 12 bronze medals.

At what time does Tokyo 2020 Olympics begin?

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 events will begin at 05:00 am IST on Friday (July 25).

Where can I follow live updates of Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Live updates and coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be available on India TV Olympics 2020 page.

How do I watch live streaming of Tokyo Olympics 2020?

You can watch live streaming of Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Sony LIV, DD Sports and Jio TV.

Which TV channels will broadcast Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be live on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 2 will feature English commentary while Sony TEN 3 will have Hindi commentary.