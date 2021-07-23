Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Streaming: How to Watch Day 2 Events Live Online on SonyLIV

Live Streaming Tokyo Olympics 2020: How to Watch India's Day 2 Events Live Online on SonyLIV

It was a quiet start to India's campaign at the Japanese capital on the opening day that witnessed no customary razzle-dazzle in the evening show at the Olympic Stadium. But the Indian contingent has a lot in store for the second day which comprises quite a few medal events. The shooting contingent will kick off the proceedings for the nation early on Saturday morning with medal hopefuls Elavenil Valarivan and Saurabh Chaudhary in action. Meanwhile, the Indian hockey team, men's and women's will begin their group-stage campaign while young Sumit Nagal will take on Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin in his men's singles opener. The most anticipated medal event will be of Mirabai Chanu who will be competing in the women's 49kg category in weightlifting.

India is expecting their biggest-ever medal haul in Tokyo. In its 100-year-old Olympic journey, India has bagged 28 medals at the quadrennial event, both in the individual and team events, which include nine gold, seven silver, and 12 bronze medals.

At what time does Tokyo 2020 Olympics begin?

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 events will begin at 05:00 am IST on Friday (July 24).

Where can I follow live updates of Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Live updates and coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be available on India TV Olympics 2020 page.

How do I watch live streaming of Tokyo Olympics 2020?

You can watch live streaming of Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Sony LIV, DD Sports and Jio TV.

Which TV channels will broadcast Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be live on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 2 will feature English commentary while Sony TEN 3 will have Hindi commentary.