Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Streaming: How to Watch August 2 Events Live Online on SonyLIV

Live Streaming Tokyo Olympics 2020: How to Watch India's August 2 Events Live Online on SonyLIV

Ace badminton player PV Sindhu and the Indian men's hockey team stole the show on Sunday with their record-breaking performances at the Tokyo Olympics. Sindhu smashed her way into history books with a second successive Olympic medal while the men's hockey team ignited hopes of a long-awaited medal by storming into the semifinals.

Sindhu secured a bronze medal by beating world no.9 He Bing Jiao of China. Minutes later, the hockey contingent brushed aside Britain by a 3-1 margin to book the semifinals berth after 49 years. Boxer Satish Kumar, however, didn't win his quarterfinal bout as he lost a gruelling contest against world champion Bakhodir Jalolov.

On Monday, the women's hockey team will be in action in the quarterfinals against a strong Australian side. With eyes on a medal, discus thrower Kamlpreet Kaur will compete in the women's finals, hoping to replicate her brilliant qualification performance in the main event. Dutee Chand will also compete in women's 200m Heat, and Sanjeev Rajput and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar will try to improve the Indian shooting camp's lacklustre show in Tokyo. They will compete in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions.

